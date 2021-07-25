Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 12,446 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 537.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,872,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after buying an additional 986,117 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after buying an additional 669,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $7,701,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STL stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.78. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on STL shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

