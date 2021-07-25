Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 969 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 504.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

NYSE UI opened at $311.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.45. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

