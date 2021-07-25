Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

