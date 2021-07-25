Captrust Financial Advisors Has $322,000 Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 6,081.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 30,709 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Range Resources were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4,605.9% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,940 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,750 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 195.4% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 571.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.68.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

