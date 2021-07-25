Captrust Financial Advisors Has $329,000 Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 195.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,998 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in 3D Systems were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,573 shares of company stock valued at $718,747. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDD opened at $25.82 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.