Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,063 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 29.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Proto Labs were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $64,608,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,640,000 after purchasing an additional 385,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,376,000 after purchasing an additional 367,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,530 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth about $15,080,000.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of PRLB opened at $86.27 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $82.16 and a one year high of $286.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

