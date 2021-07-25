Cardano Market Cap Hits $39.04 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. Cardano has a market cap of $39.04 billion and approximately $1.00 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00003563 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00052576 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002372 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00032466 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00245404 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00034075 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006520 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,844,877,815 coins and its circulating supply is 32,041,069,499 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

