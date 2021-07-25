CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.36, but opened at $27.45. CarGurus shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 2,286 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $403,167.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,957 shares of company stock worth $12,216,079. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after purchasing an additional 261,517 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 215,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its position in CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

