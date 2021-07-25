Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have commented on CZMWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

CZMWY opened at $208.00 on Friday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $103.30 and a 1 year high of $208.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.95.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.