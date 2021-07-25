Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $230.00 at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.75 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.25.
Carlisle Companies stock opened at $199.67 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $202.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.
In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
