Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $230.00 at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.25.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $199.67 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $202.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

