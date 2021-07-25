Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.45. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 37,472 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.23.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

