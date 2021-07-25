CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) & Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Financial Survey

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CDW and Dingdong (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 0 4 0 3.00 Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

CDW presently has a consensus price target of $186.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.93%. Given CDW’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CDW is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares CDW and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 4.51% 83.86% 10.98% Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CDW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CDW and Dingdong (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $18.47 billion 1.37 $788.50 million $6.55 27.63 Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

CDW beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and other hardware; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides field services, managed services, warranties, configuration services, partner services, and telecom services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

