Celer Network (CELR) Trading Up 9.4% Over Last Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $147.06 million and approximately $27.34 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.02 or 0.00834524 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,621,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.