Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,705,000 after purchasing an additional 543,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Centene by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $73.46 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. lifted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

