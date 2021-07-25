Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $343.50.

Several analysts have commented on CRL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $396.32. 237,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $192.13 and a fifty-two week high of $397.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.69.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,666.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,733.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,961.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,380. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,525,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

