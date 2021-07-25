ChartEx Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, ChartEx has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $244,146.52 and approximately $29,032.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00127996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00142201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,387.48 or 1.00104413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.04 or 0.00876360 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

