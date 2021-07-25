Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives $62.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHK. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,849,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. CarVal Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $115,974,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $10,377,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,688. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of -1.26.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.65%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

