China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Needham & Company LLC

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
China Online Education Group stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of -0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $91.64 million during the quarter.
China Online Education Group Company Profile
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.
