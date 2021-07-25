China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Needham & Company LLC

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of -0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $91.64 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COE. DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $78,254,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 2,399.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 28,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

