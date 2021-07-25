Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,825.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,742.27.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,830.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,464.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,094.93 and a twelve month high of $1,833.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,193 shares of company stock valued at $47,753,438. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

