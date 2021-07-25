Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,950.00 at Evercore ISI

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMG. Raymond James upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,742.27.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,830.92 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,094.93 and a twelve month high of $1,833.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,464.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,193 shares of company stock valued at $47,753,438 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $1,580,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

