Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$14.25 to C$15.25 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.13.

Shares of TSE CHP.UN opened at C$14.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$11.94 and a one year high of C$14.93.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

