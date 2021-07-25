Chubb (CB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chubb (NYSE:CB) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Chubb to post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chubb to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CB opened at $166.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.25.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

