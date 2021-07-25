Chubb (NYSE:CB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $176.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chubb benefits from a suite of compelling products as well as services. Its inorganic growth story helps it to achieve a higher long-term return on equity. It boasts a strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities. Chubb is focusing to capitalize on the potential of middle-market businesses. Several distribution agreements have expanded its network, boosting market presence. Chubb made investments in various strategic initiatives that paved the way for long-term growth. Strong capital position helps it boost shareholder value through share repurchases and dividends. Strong net investment income should continue to aid top-line growth. However, exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Elevated expenses weigh on operating income. Shares of Chubb have underperformed its industry in the past year. “

CB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.25.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $166.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.98. Chubb has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 1,556.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,598,000 after purchasing an additional 253,378 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

