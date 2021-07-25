Cipher (CPR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $92,101.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Cipher has a market cap of $151,768.22 and approximately $92,101.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 54.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.12 or 0.00269639 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001277 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.23 or 0.00849044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

