Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,964 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 42,817 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $418,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $2,309,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 107.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $557.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 558.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.41%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

