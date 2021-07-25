Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,133 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $227,298 over the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.