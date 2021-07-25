Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,137 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

BNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BNL opened at $25.27 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

