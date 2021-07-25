Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,423 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Blucora were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blucora by 41.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Blucora by 87.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Blucora by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 27,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Blucora by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

BCOR stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blucora, Inc. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $784.40 million, a PE ratio of -1,620.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.02.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

