Citigroup Trims Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Target Price to $20.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.17.
Shares of Fluor stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.92. Fluor has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.92.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fluor by 579.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Fluor by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 248,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 114,846 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
