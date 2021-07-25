Citigroup Trims Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Target Price to $20.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.92. Fluor has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.92.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fluor by 579.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Fluor by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 248,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 114,846 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

