Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111,126 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up about 1.8% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of Citizens Financial Group worth $21,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 170.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 600,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,530,000 after buying an additional 379,092 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 993.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 231,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 210,332 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 381.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,191,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,622,000 after purchasing an additional 944,544 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6,148.6% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 386,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 417.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 686,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,291,000 after purchasing an additional 553,528 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.63. 2,813,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,669. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

