City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $73.56 on Friday. City has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. City’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

In other City news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $120,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,439.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $166,821.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,220.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,551 shares of company stock worth $515,073. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

