Civic (CVC) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Civic coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $140.81 million and $25.95 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00018906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.69 or 0.00811514 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CVC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

