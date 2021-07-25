Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

OTCMKTS CLZNY opened at $21.40 on Friday. Clariant has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

