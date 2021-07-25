Clarity Financial LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $49,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $423.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,138. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.09. The company has a market capitalization of $187.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $423.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.33.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.