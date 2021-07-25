Clarity Financial LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.0% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.27. 4,090,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,714. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.49. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

