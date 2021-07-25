Clarity Financial LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM remained flat at $$59.95 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 591,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,086. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $60.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96.

