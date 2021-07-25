Clarity Financial LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 507,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Clarity Financial LLC owned approximately 1.04% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 50.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 763,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 255,714 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,782 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 35,099 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 448,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 61,448 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 94,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,668. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.79. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

