Clarity Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,696,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,409. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

