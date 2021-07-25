Clarity Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 354,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

F stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 37,927,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,690,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

