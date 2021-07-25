Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$120.91. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$120.23, with a volume of 37,055 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCA. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$127.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogeco Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$133.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$624.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$630.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.4117155 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 30.31%.

In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total transaction of C$2,574,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,359,449.

About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

