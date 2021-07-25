Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

NYSE CL opened at $83.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $73.97 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.