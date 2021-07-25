Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $151.31

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$151.31 and last traded at C$149.25, with a volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$147.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colliers International Group to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Colliers International Group to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Colliers International Group to C$164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$138.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.51%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (TSE:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

