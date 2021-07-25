ColossusXT Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $13,486.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001948 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008477 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001601 BTC.

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,034,680,461 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars.

