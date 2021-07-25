Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2021 earnings at $7.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.97.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 170,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 116,150 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,911,000 after acquiring an additional 267,371 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.