Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT Raised to $60.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.01. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

