Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $113.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CMWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Shares of CMWAY opened at $73.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.04. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.