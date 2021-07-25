Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Community Bank System posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,144,000 after acquiring an additional 601,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,812,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,724,000 after acquiring an additional 330,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,931,000 after acquiring an additional 279,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at $9,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.76. 142,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

