Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,921 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $52,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $224.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

