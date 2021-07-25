Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $224.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.71. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.43.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

