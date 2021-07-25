Contrasting Alleghany (NYSE:Y) & Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alleghany and Metromile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany $8.90 billion 1.03 $101.75 million $15.89 41.26 Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A

Alleghany has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alleghany and Metromile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany 0 0 2 0 3.00 Metromile 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alleghany presently has a consensus target price of $832.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.97%. Metromile has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than Alleghany.

Profitability

This table compares Alleghany and Metromile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany 6.88% 3.39% 1.02% Metromile N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Alleghany shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Alleghany shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alleghany beats Metromile on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directors' and officers', and professional liability lines; surety products comprising commercial and contract surety bonds; and workers' compensation insurance products. It distributes its products through independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The Alleghany Capital segment provides precision automated machine tool solutions; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage industry, and other markets; and operates as a toy, and entertainment and musical instrument company. It also offers various services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries, and precast concrete markets; and hotel management and development services, as well as operates as a structural steel fabricator and erector. The company also owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, and residential lots. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 106 acres of property. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

